Fiji media adapt to report on COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 3, 2021 4:50 pm

Members of the media have time and again put their safety secondary as they work to get out as much information as possible to the public.

As hundreds of thousands commemorate, World Media Freedom Day today, the media are having to leave loved ones behind, adapt to COVID-19 safety measures and work to continue to inform the people.

Fiji Media Association General Secretary, Stanley Simpson, says journalists around the world have died from reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic, a risk the Fiji media is not exempted from.

“Journalists know they are taking a risk, and they are making sure they adhere to all the safety procedures, because if they don’t they might bring it back to their colleagues or to their homes. And in doing their job, which is already sometimes very volatile, and especially under COVID-19. I take my hat off to all the journalists who are putting themselves out there to report the news.”

World Media Freedom Day is observed on the third of May every year to encourage and develop initiatives in favour of press freedom, and to assess the state of press freedom worldwide.

