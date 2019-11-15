Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights

Fiji Link will suspend domestic operations to all outer-islands by 6pm tomorrow, in line with Government directives.

Fiji Airways’ subsidiary will provide the final services between Suva-Labasa and Nadi-Labasa tomorrow.

From Tuesday, the only Fiji Link flights will be between Nadi and Suva, operating at a reduced frequency.

Suspended services include flights from the Nadi and Suva hubs to Labasa, Taveuni, Savusavu, Kadavu, Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, Cicia, Koro and Rotuma.

Fiji Airways Group chief executive Andre Viljoen says the majority of their customers understand that these measures are necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Vijeon says they stand ready to assist if charter flights are required for the freight of essential supplies to Vanua Levu and outer islands.

He says customers holding bookings for flights which are now suspended can rest assured that their bookings are safe.

Fiji Link will announce the resumption of domestic services after approvals from authorities.

