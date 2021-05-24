Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November

Fiji is expected to reach its 80 percent full vaccination target before the 1st of November.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking during the Noda I Lalakai program on Radio Fiji One.

Bainimarama says having witnessed an influx of eligible Fijians flocking to vaccination centers in recent days is commendable and shows the level of support towards the current COVID mitigation strategies.

He says business operations among others are expected to return to some state of normalcy soon, as Fiji has exceeded the fifty percent full vaccination rate.

Bainimarama is optimistic that the target will be achieved in the next few weeks.

“As we anticipate the reopening of the borders, we must seriously consider the need to be fully committed and adhering to measures that can halt the spread of the virus. It this important for people to leave their differences aside and work together for the common good. This is an opportune time as well for people to show the government that they are serious about the need to reopening the containment borders.”

The Prime Minister has also confirmed that funeral gathering restrictions have been increased to 20 persons.

“This is made possible as Fiji has achieved a little over 50 percent of full vaccination. While the increasing vaccination rate is a good sign, the COVID-19 measures in place must still be followed. I’m urging all eligible Fijians who are yet to be fully vaccinated to visit their nearest vaccination center when they are due for their second jab.”

As of the 4th of this month, Fiji has achieved at least 96.5 of the target population to have received at least one dose and 51.1 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.