COVID-19 cannot be removed completely from society.

Local and international health experts say discipline is needed to ensure people’s safety.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says the Coronavirus is here to stay and vaccination will guarantee high levels of immunity.

“This disease will be downgraded to like a common cold or flu. It will no longer be as deadly as it is now. This is something that we will live with just like common cold or flu.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has confidence in Fiji’s current COVID safe measures.

He says these strict measures have successfully controlled COVID transmission during this second wave.

“Because moves slower, we have the ability to contain it faster. That means we won’t have over-burdened health systems trying to struggle with a huge load of people at one point in time.”

Fiji is on a promising recovery path that reflects the World Health Organization’s guidelines of a high level of herd immunity be accompanied by lower transmission, hospital admissions and death rates.