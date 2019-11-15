Fiji is COVID-19 free

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 15, 2020 12:25 pm
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

Fiji currently has no COVID-19 cases.

This was confirmed by Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete while speaking during the Medical Supplies Handover at the Lyndhurst in Valelevu, Nasinu this morning.

Dr Waqainabete says the last COVID-19 quarantine patient was sent home yesterday after multiple test results came negative.

He says it’s now 180 days since the last community transmission.

He says despite Fiji being free from the disease, Fijians are being urged to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols to ensure they are safe from the virus.

Lyndhurst through the Katalyst Foundation handed over medical supplies, consumables and hospital beds to the Minister that will be sent to Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu.

 

