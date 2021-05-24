Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths

Fiji’s record daily cases of COVID-19 continues to increase as there are 1405 new cases with six deaths recorded until 8am today.

The deaths are from 12-15 July and the first is a 58-year-old man from Tacirua.

He presented to a medical facility with severe COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is an 82-year-old man from Waila, Nausori.

He presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress and was retrieved by a medical team to the CWM Hospital.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died two days after admission.

His family reported that he had been unwell with symptoms that included fever, and cough. He was not vaccinated.

A 34-year-old man from Koronivia, who presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress is also dead.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated, while a 68 year old man from Valelevu who presented to the CWM Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated.

Also dead is a woman, 76, from Narere. She presented to a healthcare facility with severe COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath.

She was retrieved by a medical team to CWM hospital and her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day and she was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Ba. He was retrieved by a medical team from an isolation facility and transferred to Lautoka Hospital.

His condition worsened in hospital and he died four days after admission. He was not vaccinated.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 80 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 78 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 34 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

