Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|Government develops vaccine passports|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
July 16, 2021 9:58 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

Fiji’s record daily cases of COVID-19 continues to increase as there are 1405 new cases with six deaths recorded until 8am today.

The deaths are from 12-15 July and the first is a 58-year-old man from Tacirua.

He presented to a medical facility with severe COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath.

Article continues after advertisement

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is an 82-year-old man from Waila, Nausori.

He presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress and was retrieved by a medical team to the CWM Hospital.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died two days after admission.

His family reported that he had been unwell with symptoms that included fever, and cough. He was not vaccinated.

A 34-year-old man from Koronivia, who presented to a health facility in severe respiratory distress is also dead.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated, while a 68 year old man from Valelevu who presented to the CWM Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died on the same day and was not vaccinated.

Also dead is a woman, 76, from Narere. She presented to a healthcare facility with severe COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath.

She was retrieved by a medical team to CWM hospital and her condition worsened in the hospital and she died on the same day and she was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Ba. He was retrieved by a medical team from an isolation facility and transferred to Lautoka Hospital.

His condition worsened in hospital and he died four days after admission. He was not vaccinated.

There have been three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There have now been 80 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 78 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 34 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.