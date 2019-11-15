Fiji had effectively implemented required measures: Seam

The Ambassador of the European Union Delegation for the Pacific Sujiro Seam has congratulated Fiji for the excellent work it has done in containing the Coronavirus.

Seam says Fiji had effectively implemented required measures to contain the virus.

“The response is the combination of tracking, testing, isolating, and restrictions on social gathering and all these measures were implemented here in Fiji in a very successful way as we can tell.”

The Ambassador acknowledged the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

He adds the Prime Minister has described the current situation really well.

“He doesn’t want to use the words COVID-19 free because he is aware as long as the Coronavirus lingers around the world it is only contained. But Fiji is one of the countries where Coronavirus is contained.”

Seam says the virus does not recognize border or race and poses a common challenge to all, adding that solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons against the disease.