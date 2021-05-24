Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support

The Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the arrival of the second ANZMAT team couldn’t have come at a better time.

Speaking to the personnel yesterday, Dr Waqainabete says the Fijian Government is truly grateful for the support given to them by the Government of Australia and the Government of New Zealand.

Dr Waqainabete says during a time when Fiji needed help, you selflessly offered to stand beside us during this very challenging time.

The team will replace the ANZMAT Team who have been in Fiji since 21st June, working closely with the relevant authorities.

