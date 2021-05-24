Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity

Fiji is gliding slowly towards achieving its vaccination target and to achieve the full herd immunity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 353,303 adults in Fiji have received the first dose of the vaccine as of the 10th of this month.

He adds a total of 66,635 individuals have received their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This means that 60.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.4 percent are fully vaccinated nationwide.

Doctor Fong says with increasing daily cased, hospitalizations and deaths, Fijians are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He says getting fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine will decrease the risk of getting infected with the virus.

