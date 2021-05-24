Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records three more deaths and over 400 COVID cases|Average daily positivity stands at 17.4 percent|Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity|Local experts the best to determine COVID-19 restrictions: Dr Baker|Political leaders call for managed lockdowns|Elderly citizens’ safety remains a priority for the Valelevu Hart Nursing Home|Western Division records highest number of arrests|New rule to be enforced at the Suva Market|Household packs given to Fijians|Over 500 COVID cases and one more death recorded|Test positivity triples WHO threshold|11.2 percent Fijians fully vaccinated|Lockdown is not a public health measure says WHO|Unvaccinated public workers can increase transmission: Dr Baker|COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed|Another high as Fiji records over 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fiji records three deaths per day says Dr Fong|Test positivity now becoming immeasurable|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Lautoka women’s clinic relocated|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji glides slowly towards achieving full herd immunity

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 11, 2021 9:47 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji is gliding slowly towards achieving its vaccination target and to achieve the full herd immunity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 353,303 adults in Fiji have received the first dose of the vaccine as of the 10th of this month.

He adds a total of 66,635 individuals have received their second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

This means that 60.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 11.4 percent are fully vaccinated nationwide.

Doctor Fong says with increasing daily cased, hospitalizations and deaths, Fijians are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He says getting fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine will decrease the risk of getting infected with the virus.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.