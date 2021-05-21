Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land

Restoring and sustainably managing areas used for agriculture or aquaculture is critical in reducing poverty and achieving food security.

The Environment and Agriculture Ministries are taking a sustainable approach to food production ensuring that it is in sync with our Sustainable Development Goals while supporting the biodiversity agenda.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says as part of the UN Food Summit, the Government is partnering with the private sector to reduce deforestation caused by food cultivation.

“The first step towards that in a biodiversity-friendly approach or practice in a positive food production system is selecting the right mix of native trees and forest restoration efforts which is very essential to meet our SDGs.”

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass adds they are also advising farmers on sustainable farming practices.

“We also provide land clearing facilities and programmes to our farmers to actually prepare their land for cultivation.”

The two Ministries are also exploring ways to distribute seeds of native tree species to restore biodiversity and ensure food security for all Fijians.