Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 14, 2021 4:17 pm
The Fiji Disabled People's Federation Manager, Lanieta Tuimabu

The Fiji Disabled People’s Federation is working towards addressing some of the challenges faced by its members during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Lanieta Tuimabu says through the assistance of relevant stakeholders, they are now providing food ration assistance and Personal Protective Equipment for the protection of its members.

Tuimabu says they are also facing challenges in accessing certain services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the other challenging area too for me as a person with visual impairment, I’m a person with disability and in terms of movement there is still a lot of fear with us because we also need to travel with our support person and our personal assistance, carers and with the restrictions of movement we have to really make good decisions on what time to access the supermarkets and pharmacies.”

She adds that there is also ongoing challenges around food security and they are working towards addressing it.

“This week we are providing 200 food rations to persons with disability within the Central Division within the Suva to Nausori corridor and Tailevu South, Tailevu North and Rewa.”

The Federation is also networking with other stakeholders to provide support to its members in other parts of the country.

