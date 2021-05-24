Home

Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 9:57 pm
[File Photo]

61.9 percent of eligible Fijians are now fully vaccinated nationwide however, a formal announcement will be made tomorrow on the lifting of borders and other measures.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says as of the 14th of September 577,005 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 363,420 have received their second doses.

Dr Fong says over the last two weeks, the team has been validating its data to ensure that the level of protection across Viti Levu is equitably distributed.

He says they are currently validating areas of concern and we will be outlining further measures to reduce the risk that travelers will place on these areas of concern.

He says until the announcement is made tomorrow, all current measures remain in force.

