Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:16 pm

There have been 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period up to 8am today.

Head of Public Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahu-Khan confirms this takes Fiji’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,373 since April of this year and 20,434 since March 2020.

A total of 144 people have now died from the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

There are 15,686 active cases with 317 recoveries.

Fiji’s seven-day average of new cases is now at 1,111 per day.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

