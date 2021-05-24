Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases

There have been 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period up to 8am today.
Head of Public Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahu-Khan confirms this takes Fiji’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 20,373 since April of this year and 20,434 since March 2020.
A total of 144 people have now died from the virus.
There are 15,686 active cases with 317 recoveries.
Fiji’s seven-day average of new cases is now at 1,111 per day.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard
