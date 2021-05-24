Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|Government outsources food ration delivery|Vaccination could pave way for recovery: RBF|High vaccination turnout in Labasa|17 private doctors to cover public health services|Labasa prepares to receive returning Fijians|Man alleged to have breached restrictions|Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 4:10 pm
Dr Michael Baker, the Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand.

A renowned New Zealand epidemiologist says Fiji could see more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the coming days.

Dr Michael Baker, the Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand says the big threat for Fiji is that numbers will become so large that they will overwhelm the health system.

Dr Baker says the COVID crisis in Fiji has reached widespread transmission, which means some tough decisions need to be made.

Article continues after advertisement

“They should take strong measures to stop the geographic spread of the virus from affected to unaffected areas. That is doable in the Fiji context and in particular, you prevent transmission from the main island.”

He adds once intensive transmission gets beyond a certain point, the prevention services and testing are overwhelmed.

“The kind of measures we are very used to in New Zealand for testing, contact tracing, and containing lines of transmission will just cease in Fiji and then you have got that exponential spread with nothing ready to contain it.”

Dr Baker says everywhere in the world occasionally younger people are getting infected by the Delta variant.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has also warned that being young doesn’t make anyone immune.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.