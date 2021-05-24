Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths, 1,121 new COVID-19 infections

The number of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Fiji’s daily COVID update is of great concern with six more people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the six deaths reported today was recorded between 29 July to 30th July.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 death to 238 since the current outbreak began in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji recorded 1,121 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hour period ending 8am today.

Dr Fong says of the cases recorded, 880 are in the Central Division and 241 from the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Caubati who was not vaccinated. He died at his Caubati home.

The second COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Nasinu.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the CWMH Hospital Emergency Department which means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital. The woman was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Nausori who presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

A medical team retrieved him from the medical facility and brought him to CWM hospital where his condition worsened and he died on the same day. He was not vaccinated either.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Nabua who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Suva who was not vaccinated. The man passed away at home.

The sixth COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Tailevu who presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

A medical team retrieved him from the medical facility and brought him to the CWM Hospital, however, his condition worsened and he died 10 days after admission. The victims were not vaccinated.

There have been seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, however, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says the 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 8.

He adds that Fiji has also recorded 130 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19 and these are not classified as COVID-19 death

There have been 510 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 21,707 active cases.

Dr Fong says 18,572 active cases are in the Central Division and 3,135 in the West.

There are currently 294 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals of which 28 are admitted at Lautoka hospital.

In Suva, 81 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 185 were admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi. 56 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 11 are in critical condition.

The PS says a total of 270,052 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 312,913 tested since testing began in March 2020.

He adds that based on available data, the national 7-day daily test average is 3,172 tests per day or 3.6 tests per 1,000 population with the national 7-day average daily test positivity is at 30.9 percent.

As of yesterday, 482,175 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 140,184 have received their second doses.

This means that 82.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 23.9 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

