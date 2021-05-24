Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be used for those under the age of 18 who do not qualify for the AstraZeneca or Moderna jabs.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Office of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Affairs Ministry is currently working on this.

Dr Waqainabete says Fiji will be fortunate to get the Pfizer vaccine as they had been exploring options for children.

“Discussions are on-going and it’s about utilizing Pfizer vaccine for our children. Minister for foreign affairs and the Prime Minister has been working with his team in engaging in that environment.”

Dr Waqainabete earlier highlighted that they are pleased with the commitment shown by US President Joe Biden.

Biden, in a virtual address to the Pacific Island Leaders Forum, pledged half a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX Facility.

