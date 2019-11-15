Fiji confirms another COVID-19 case in quarantine

A 64-year-old female is the latest COVID-19 border quarantine case in Fiji.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the woman is a Fijian citizen and she arrived on a repatriation flight from New Delhi on the 27th of last month.

The Ministry of Health confirms that the woman is the third border quarantine case confirmed among the passengers that boarded the repatriation flight and is the 12th person to contract the virus while in quarantine.

The new border quarantine case raised the total active cases to six.

Dr Fong says the patient has been under strict border quarantine conditions since her arrival into Nadi and is currently in a stable in condition after being transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital.

The frontline border staff that were directly involved in the arrival of the passengers on this flight have also been tested and all results returned negative.