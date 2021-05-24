Fiji Chamber of Commerce supports vaccination campaign

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry supports the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali is calling on businesses to take the lead charge and motivate workers and customers to get vaccinated in a bid to achieve the vaccination target.

Fiji is targeting over 586,000 adults to be fully vaccinated and this must be achieved as soon as practicable.

Article continues after advertisement

She says it is only then that we can open our economy, borders and get our jobs and lives back.

She adds vaccination is the only way to control the pandemic and they urge all their members and businesses to promote the vaccination drive to every Fijian.

Dr Ali says this should be taken seriously and be made a top priority in business and life so we can get our economy back on track and mitigate the increasing vulnerability of many of our people and lives too.