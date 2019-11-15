Fiji Airways will make operational changes

Fiji Airways will need to implement a lot of operational changes once the COVID-19 restrictions ease and flights resume.

Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is hopeful the government guarantee to Fiji Airways borrowing of $455m will help the airline meet its obligation into next year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says at this stage they cannot say for certain what the new operational features will be, as it depends on what the health authorities will decide.

He says there will be a new norm when flights resume.

“The way we fly the crew, their training will completely change now, with all these discussions that masks will be a feature of your uniform, the actual mask will have your uniform colors that’s what some airlines have been talking about so Fiji Airways are discussing those kind of issues already, how you check in, when you check in, how long before you fly to check in – the number of these standing operating procedures will all change.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the moment Fiji has an opportunity to start bringing people into the country a number of key measures will be taken.

“The complete wipe down of the planes as you can see the virus hides in all these different crevices in the aircraft so every time the aircraft flies , the passengers get off, you have to be able wipe it all down“

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are holding discussions on their next course of action.