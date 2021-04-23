Fiji Airways staff in court for breaching health restrictions

Four Fiji Airways staff have today appeared in the Nadi Magistrate Court after being charged for breaching the health restrictions in place.

They are all flight attendants and are charged with one count of failure to comply with the health restrictions.

It was heard in court that last Saturday the four, Jehoshaphat Ephraim, Desmond Chand, Luke Otterback and Susan Prasad, were alleged to have been drinking at one of colleague’s home in Legalega, Nadi.

Under the current health restrictions, there is a ban on social gathering due to the local outbreak of COVID-19.

The four have also been bailed and the matter will be recalled on the 4th of July.