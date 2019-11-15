Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled

Fiji Airways has rescheduled its recovery flights to/from Tokyo-Narita announced yesterday to operate in early April.

The rescheduling will allow more citizens and residents in both Fiji and Japan to make the flight and return home.

The airline is aware of a large number of Japanese citizens currently within the Lautoka Confined Area in Fiji who would have been unable to make tomorrow’s flight.

Similarly, the reschedule would also allow Fijians in different parts of Japan to plan and connect to the flight home.

Fiji Airways will confirm details of the early April recovery flights to/from Narita in due course.

The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused by this change in schedule, and remains committed to returning citizens home in partnership with their Governments.