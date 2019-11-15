Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM announces nationwide curfew from Monday|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|No new COVID-19 cases|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Bulitavu requests Speaker of Parliament to rule against motion|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 27, 2020 9:50 am
Fiji Airways has rescheduled its recovery flights to/from Tokyo-Narita announced yesterday to operate in early April.[ Source: Fiji Airports -Nadi Tower]

Fiji Airways has rescheduled its recovery flights to/from Tokyo-Narita announced yesterday to operate in early April.

The rescheduling will allow more citizens and residents in both Fiji and Japan to make the flight and return home.

The airline is aware of a large number of Japanese citizens currently within the Lautoka Confined Area in Fiji who would have been unable to make tomorrow’s flight.

Article continues after advertisement

Similarly, the reschedule would also allow Fijians in different parts of Japan to plan and connect to the flight home.

Fiji Airways will confirm details of the early April recovery flights to/from Narita in due course.

The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused by this change in schedule, and remains committed to returning citizens home in partnership with their Governments.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.