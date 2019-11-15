Fiji Airways extends flight suspensions

Fiji Airways has extended all international flight suspensions to the end of June, due to the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier also expects to reduce its July scheduled services as the COVID-19 crisis continues to decimate travel demand.

In March, the airline announced suspension of international flights until 31st May.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Andre Viljoen has cautioned that even with tentative schedules for July, any resumption of flights will depend on the easing of border restrictions and return of demand.

Viljeon says while the near-term outlook remains bleak, the airline remains flexible and will be ready to launch services as soon as practical.

He says the extension by a month is a difficult but necessary decision, given the uncertainty surrounding the June operating environment.