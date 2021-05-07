Home

Fiji Airways extends flight cancellations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 12:30 pm

In light of the continued movement restrictions in Fiji, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link have extended their flight cancellations.

All domestic Fiji Link passenger flights have been cancelled until May 30th.

All international Fiji Airways passenger repatriation flights in and out of Fiji have also been cancelled until May 30th.

Fiji Airways says dedicated freighter services will continue to ensure vital export and import supply chains for Fiji remain intact.

The Fiji Airways website has been updated with this information accordingly, along with options available to customers.

