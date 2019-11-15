Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen has sent a strong message to his staff following an alleged breach of self-quarantine by some flight attendants.

In an email, Viljoen says that he shares his disappointment and embarrassment that most members of his Fiji Airways family are feeling today.

He reiterated what Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama shared during his address today, and told his staff that if they flaunt Government directives or internal Fiji Airways Safety rules, like any other breaches of Company policies, they will be taken to task.

Viljoen says that if any staff is found guilty after due process, they will have no place in the National Airline.

He says this includes any breaches in the past two weeks and any in the future.

Viljoen also says that when the Lautoka Containment Zone was implemented, they accommodated staff who couldn’t reach their homes in Lautoka at a hotel in Nadi.

However he says that he finds it hard to understand why anyone would behave so recklessly, especially with everyone arriving from a layover being told by Health Officials on the need to self-quarantine either at their own homes or at the hotel.

Viljoen stresses that these are not normal times and for a week, everyone has been made aware of the rules surrounding self-quarantine.

He told staff that they have selfless pilots and cabin crew who continue to operate recovery flights to return stranded citizens to their homes and bring Fijians back, they have airport personnel, they have Fiji Link who continue to operate and serve customers.

Viljoen says that all this good work, all these responsible actions by almost one thousand five hundred members of the Fiji Airways family, are tarnished by the actions of just a handful.

He adds that he will also let Police continue with their investigations and will give them every assistance required.

