Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 26, 2020 12:35 pm
Fiji Airways will operate its final scheduled flight between Nadi-Narita tomorrow, and the return Narita-Nadi on Saturday 28th March.

Fiji Airways will operate its final scheduled flight between Nadi-Narita tomorrow, and the return Narita-Nadi on Saturday 28th March.

The airline says this flight is to assist citizens and residents to return home to Japan, as well as bring Fijians based in Japan back to Fiji.

The acceptance criteria from Nadi is that only Japanese citizens and residents will be able to board the flight.

Article continues after advertisement

From Narita – only Fiji citizens, Fiji residents, Staff of the United Nations and European Union, Work Permit Holders, and Diplomatic Passport Holders will be able to board.

All guests may be subject to further boarding requirements at check-in.


Fiji Airways is reminding all guests that they will be subject to the respective Governments’ requirements for international arrivals.

This may include temperature checks, requirements for self-quarantine or self-isolation upon arrival.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.