Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights

Fiji Airways will operate its final scheduled flight between Nadi-Narita tomorrow, and the return Narita-Nadi on Saturday 28th March.

The airline says this flight is to assist citizens and residents to return home to Japan, as well as bring Fijians based in Japan back to Fiji.

The acceptance criteria from Nadi is that only Japanese citizens and residents will be able to board the flight.

Article continues after advertisement

From Narita – only Fiji citizens, Fiji residents, Staff of the United Nations and European Union, Work Permit Holders, and Diplomatic Passport Holders will be able to board.

All guests may be subject to further boarding requirements at check-in.



Fiji Airways is reminding all guests that they will be subject to the respective Governments’ requirements for international arrivals.

This may include temperature checks, requirements for self-quarantine or self-isolation upon arrival.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19