Fiji actively preparing to engage with its partners

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is actively preparing to engage with its partners around the world once the green light is given.

Bainimarama says Fiji’s early reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak spared us from a large scale viral outbreak.

Addressing the Business and Economic roundtable discussion participants, the Prime Minister says the national carrier Fiji Airways, was actively exploring new, direct routes to major air travels hubs in Chicago and Dallas in the United States.

Bainimarama says this shows the great potential of expanding Fiji’s access and brand affinity to relatively untapped, lucrative markets.

The Prime Minister says Fiji is a nation of immense potential for investment.