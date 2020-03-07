Fiji 7’s team monitored for COVID-19

The Fiji 7’s team is being monitored for any symptoms of COVID-19 following confirmation that players from other teams at the recent Vancouver 7’s have tested positive for the virus.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirmed to FBC News this morning that none of the players have shown any signs that warrant concern.

The FRU medical team is dealing directly with all players and O’Connor says should there be any developments they will act immediately.

Players have also been advised to inform the FRU immediately if they feel ill.

The FRU has been in constant discussion with the Ministry of Health as well.

Two players from the Australian 7’s team which played in Vancouver have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Rugby Australia headquarters has been closed to undergo a thorough clean, with both the Australian men’s and women’s sevens teams also told to stay away from the facility.

The South African 7’s team has also tested players over fears they may have been exposed at the Los Angeles and Vancouver 7’s.

All Blacks Sevens training has also been cancelled indefinitely with players prohibited from attending the team base in Tauranga.