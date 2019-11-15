Fiji 7s reps told to restrict movement

The Fiji sevens team has been told to self-isolate and restrict interaction with people.

This has been confirmed by Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

This comes after two members of the Australian Sevens program were tested for coronavirus following the Vancouver tournament.

Rugby Australia confirmed on Sunday evening that two squad members had displayed symptoms associated with the virus over the weekend and were in self-isolation.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says the players are currently being monitored by the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health has asked that the players remain in their homes and they will continue to monitor them in the next few days”.

The All Black Sevens team have halted training after two of their recent opponents are being tested for coronavirus.

The South African 7’s team has also tested players who were part of the recent Vancouver and Los Angeles tournament.