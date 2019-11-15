Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:49 pm
The fifth case of COVID-19 in the country was in contact with the first patient.

The fifth case of COVID-19 in the country was in contact with the first patient.

Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the fifth patient leaves in Lautoka and was confined in the area for past ten days.

He says upon the diagnosis of the first patient, she was advised to go into home quarantine together with her family and she followed instructions.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tudravu says was visited daily by the health team and she developed cough and fever on Monday.

She was taken into Lautoka Hospital for testing.

She is now in Lautoka Hospital in stable condition while her family is under home quarantine.

Dr Tudravu says two family members were noted to be symptomatic.

He says these include a one-year-nine month-old baby and the sister of the patient.

They are also in the hospital under going treatment.

The patients husband returned from Christchurch New Zealand on 17th March and was placed on home quarantine as well.

The health team is also monitoring his condition.

Dr Tudravu also provide an update on the first three patients.

“Our first cluster of patients that were we were informed of last week. The first, second and the third patient remain stable. The first patient is admitted at the Lautoka hospital, the second and third, the mother and the little baby remain in isolation at the Nadi hospital.”The fourth patient currently in isolation at the Navua hospital , the patient and his four family members remain in a stable condition.

He says the patients mother-in-law was noted to be symptomatic and was tested.

Her results came in negative for COVID-19.

 

 

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.