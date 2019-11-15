Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine

The fifth case of COVID-19 in the country was in contact with the first patient.

Dr Jemesa Tudravu says the fifth patient leaves in Lautoka and was confined in the area for past ten days.

He says upon the diagnosis of the first patient, she was advised to go into home quarantine together with her family and she followed instructions.

Dr Tudravu says was visited daily by the health team and she developed cough and fever on Monday.

She was taken into Lautoka Hospital for testing.

She is now in Lautoka Hospital in stable condition while her family is under home quarantine.

Dr Tudravu says two family members were noted to be symptomatic.

He says these include a one-year-nine month-old baby and the sister of the patient.

They are also in the hospital under going treatment.

The patients husband returned from Christchurch New Zealand on 17th March and was placed on home quarantine as well.

The health team is also monitoring his condition.

Dr Tudravu also provide an update on the first three patients.

“Our first cluster of patients that were we were informed of last week. The first, second and the third patient remain stable. The first patient is admitted at the Lautoka hospital, the second and third, the mother and the little baby remain in isolation at the Nadi hospital.”The fourth patient currently in isolation at the Navua hospital , the patient and his four family members remain in a stable condition.

He says the patients mother-in-law was noted to be symptomatic and was tested.

Her results came in negative for COVID-19.

