Fifteen arrested for playing touch rugby

Fifteen people were arrested by police in the Central Division for sporting breach in the last 24 hours.

The youths aged between 16 and 28 were playing touch rugby on a school ground located off Ritova Street in Suva.

There was one other arrest in the Central Division, which related to breach of curfew.

The Southern Division recorded ten reports of breaches of curfew while two cases were recorded in the West.