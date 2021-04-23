FHEC suspends all face to face training 

All higher education institutions are to temporarily suspend all face to face discussions or training for the next 14 days.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission Communication Officer, Epineri Rawalai says this is effective from next Tuesday.

Rawalai says institutions should have a COVID-19 Safe plan in place that should be executed accordingly.

“We would like to urge all institutions to ensure that the action that they have taken is conveyed to all students, guardians and parents. We would like the acknowledge institutions who have been proactive and we have received some reports, some updates from some institutions on the actions that they have taken.”

Rawalai says the decision has been made under Section 7(b) of the Higher Education Act, 2008 which is to safeguard the national interest, the interests of students and parents and also of local higher education providers.

All institutions will also be providing reports based on the various programmes and procedures put in place to help students and teachers during the 14 days.