FHEC recommend arrangements of support services

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 29, 2021 12:13 pm
Counseling services for Higher Education Institutions

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is recommending Higher Education Institutions across the country to make arrangements for counseling or other support services.

Communications Officer, Epineri Rawalai says there is a possibility for some students dealing with certain issues may require these support services to be made available via email, phone, or virtually.

He adds that the Commission is recommending higher education institutions to initiate other learning alternatives where applicable.

“At this time Higher Education Institutions in the country to ensure continuity of teaching and learning, we are encouraging them to use the virtual and online platform and also to make sure that student’s safety is not compromised.”

Meanwhile, the current suspension period of all face-to-face education and training activities at all institutions that came into effect three days ago has been extended for the next 14 days.

This follows stringent COVID-19 safety measures imposed by the Health Ministry.

 

