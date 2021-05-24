Home

FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:35 pm
Communication Officer, Epineri Rawalai.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is calling Higher Education Institutions in the country to deliver the National Qualifications in Counselling.

This was recently approved by the Fiji Qualifications Council.

Communication Officer, Epineri Rawalai says given the mental strain and psychological issues COVID-19 has brought amongst our people, having this qualification in counselling is just timely.

Article continues after advertisement

“These Higher Education Institutions have the responsibility to train competent and qualified counsellors to serve our nation as the need for counselling services and psycho-social support will continue to be a demand.”

Chair of the Counselling ISAC, Selina Kuruleca says the national qualification has been a long time coming and will serve as a minimum standard for those currently working in the industry, as well as those intending to begin a career in the industry.

The two national qualifications include the National Certificate in Counselling Support Level 4 and the National Diploma in Counselling both School-Based and Level 5.

The approval of the two NQs is a milestone for the FQC with the first qualifications to be approved virtually.

The two NQs were developed by the Counselling Industry Standards Advisory Committee after ongoing and extensive consultations within the industry and various stakeholder institutions.

