Few villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown from tonight

Four villages in Sabeto will be going on a 14 day lockdown from tonight at 8pm.

This has been confirmed by Turaga ni Koro Sailasa Natalawaqa who says the decision was made after their first COVID positive case a few days ago.

Natalawaqa says villagers that will be isolated are Koroyaca, Narokoroko Yawa, Natalau and Nabotini.

He says around 40 people have been identified as primary contacts by the Ministry of Health and they have been taken into quarantine facilities.

Natalawaqa says only those that are working will be allowed to move in and out of the village but under strict protocols.

He adds the decision to have the lockdown was done after a consultation with the villagers and time was also given for them to prepare.

