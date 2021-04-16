Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji

Stringent measures will again be implemented across the country to curb any possible chain of COVID transmission at its earliest.

Fever clinics will be re-activated to identify anyone who may have displayed COVID like symptoms.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says they have put in place certain COVID measures within the lockdown area.

“We have set up a number of screening spots, both fixed and mobile that we will keep searching for cases within the containment zone.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it is necessary for those who may have developed any symptoms to visit their nearest fever clinic.

“We are re-activating that network of screening clinics across the country to keep those with COVID like symptoms away from vulnerable people who visit Health Centres and into separate, dedicated spaces specially designed to effectively identify possible COVID-19 cases.”

The Government is calling on all Fijians to continue practicing social distancing, avoid large gathering and practice COVID safe measures to ensure the virus is contained.