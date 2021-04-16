FEO defers trade union elections

All trade unions elections which was scheduled for the next 14 days has been postponed.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem, says this will be postponed until the restrictions imposed by the Health Ministry are revised.

He says they will be working with an individual trade union representative to work out the details of the new election dates as well as the timelines for the deliveries and return of ballot papers.

He adds it is absolutely critical that at this time, all Fijians adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and it is not practical to convene elections during this period.

The Union elections which have been deferred includes Fiji Nursing Association National Elections, Fiji Sugar Clerks and Staff Association National Elections and the USP Staff Union National Elections.

The elections were scheduled to take place next month, however, postal voting for the FNA and FSCSA elections were expected to commence this week.