FEMAT winding down its operation

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team Field Hospital set up at the Vodafone Arena in Suva has been emptied of all patients.

FEMAT Head Doctor Luke Nasedra says they did not get any inpatients throughout this week.

Doctor Nasedra has thanked the government agencies for their support during their operation in Suva.

“As you are aware that over the past few weeks there has been a steady decline in the number of cases. From there we thought that we need to scale down our operation.”

Doctor Nasedra says as they are winding down their operations, they have also arranged for certain FEMAT operations to continue.

“The ambulance and retrieval services we are still maintaining. Those services are continuing.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they might set up some stand-alone equipment in the North and high-risk maritime islands.

FEMAT was established a few months ago to ease the burden off the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

