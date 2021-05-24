FEMAT to remain on standby

Despite the decreasing number of COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks, health professionals are not letting their guard down.

The Frontline Workers stationed at the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team have been temporarily relieved of their duty to prepare for expected future challenges.

All the COVID-positive patients are now looked after at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

FEMAT Head, Doctor Luke Nasedra says they will remain on standby to assist in the COVID response.

“All the positive cases are now being handled at the CWM hospital. As part of our standing down plans, we have re-prepared the Vodafone Arena in case we have to handle some of the caseloads from CWM hospital and other health facilities in the Central Division.”

Doctor Nasedra says the FEMAT equipment will be moved to the warehouse for now and will be prepared for the cyclone season and other operations.

