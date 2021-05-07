FEMAT hospital for emergency care

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) field hospital in Lautoka is for emergency care.

However, the Ministry of Health says any patient who comes to the field hospital will be seen, except anyone showing COVID-19 like symptoms.

The field hospital currently operational from the Old Government Supplies building in Natokowaqa and Nadovu Park in Lautoka treats cases that hospitals would normally expect to treat.

These include acute cases, accidents, childbirth, and other non-elective surgeries, for example.

This is being done to avoid putting non-infected patients in the same hospitals with infected patients as the Lautoka hospital has been designated for COVID-19 patients.

Maternity care will also be done in the FEMAT Hospital while deliveries will be done onboard the MV Veivueti and Viseisei Health Centre.

Further care of sick mothers and babies will be done in the new Ba Hospital.

The Ministry is requesting anyone who may be showing symptoms of COVID-19 to present themselves at the nearest screening clinic or call 158 for the medical team to reach you safely.