FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients

The Fiji Medical Emergency Assistance Team Field Hospital in Suva will only see patients who test negative to COVID-19.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu confirms the facilities at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay are being protected from any possible exposure to the virus.

“So essentially the services that have been conducted at the CWM Hospital will be replicated at the FEMAT Hospital for those who have tested negative for COVID-19.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Tudravu has told FBC News there are stringent COVID safe protocols in place and anyone seeking medical attention at the FEMAT facility will be tested for COVID-19.

Those who show symptoms will be transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital which is now purely a COVID treatment facility.

He adds that Fijians in the Lami – Nausori containment zone who have mild illnesses must visit their nearest health centre so as not to strain services at the Field Hospital.

Those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 must visit the screening locations or call 158.

Dr Tudravu has called on Fijians to follow advisories from the Health Ministry to ensure that their services are able to cope with the demands of all Fijians needing medical attention.