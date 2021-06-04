FEMAT field hospital near completion

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team field hospital is nearing completion at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Teams from various government agencies have been busy setting up facilities since Friday in order to have the site up and running as soon as possible.

These facilities have been moved from the West where FEMAT was covering for the closure of Lautoka Hospital.

The Field Hospital will be used to cater for non-COVID cases and other basic medical services which cannot be accessed at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Parts of CWM Hospital are closed due to cases of COVID-19 from within.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu had earlier confirmed that the FEMAT Field Hospital will ensure that Fijians aren’t deprived of medical assistance since they can’t get access to the Divisional Hospital.