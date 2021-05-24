Fears of more deaths and severe cases

The Ministry of Health fears the next progression of the COVID-19 outbreak will see more people dying and more severe cases needing hospitalization.

With four new deaths in a 24 hour period, Head of Health Protection Doctor. Alisha Sahukhan says this could be the pre-cursor to the worst effects of the pandemic.

“We’ve just started to see what we think is the beginning of that wave right now. We reported for new deaths today from COVID-19 and we have nine patients currently admitted at the CWM hospital with severe COVID-19 disease including a previously healthy 30-year-old.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Sahukhan says if the worst-case scenario comes to pass, public health facilities may not be able to cope.

“Our concern has always been the impact of this wave on all of us but also on our medical facilities. Our hospitals right now are not overwhelmed but if that wave comes our hospital will be full of people with severe COVID-19 disease.”

She also says this will deprive Fijians of receiving treatment for other non-COVID ailments and medical emergencies.

Dr Sahukhan says this can be avoided if Fijians vaccinate without delay.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard