FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 4:25 pm

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says COVID-19 has taken precedence over the health services in the country.

Chan says they are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that Fiji once again become a COVID contained nation.

She says many patients require surgeries and once the virus is contained the society will be assisting the Ministry to clear the backlogs.

“We are of the view that we will continue to assist with the weekend surgeries to help clear the backlog. Right now if any surgeries are being done it is only the emergency surgeries.”

The Health Ministry had earlier highlighted that they are continuing with the chemotherapy treatment.

 

