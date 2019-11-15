COVID-19
FCS assists families of Correction’s personnel
April 28, 2020 12:33 pm
The Fiji Corrections Service made a financial donation to the spouses of 10 Correction’s personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Source: Fiji Correction Service]
Each family received $300 to cushion the impact of their unemployment.
Seven families from around the Central and Southern Division, two families from the West and one from the Northern Division received the assistance.
