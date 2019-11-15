Home

FCCC warns traders engaged in conditional selling

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 31, 2020 12:45 pm
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a stern warning against traders who are engaged in conditional selling.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham is calling on traders not to take advantage of Fijians, especially with the uncertain times Fiji is facing because of COVID-19.

Conditional selling is when a trader only allows a consumer to purchase an item or service on the condition that other goods or services are also purchased from them which is a clear violation of the FCCC Act 2010.

Article continues after advertisement

Abraham says during their monitoring, some supermarkets were found not allowing consumers from purchasing sugar in 2kg or 4kg amounts unless they purchased other goods or spent $50 worth of groceries.

The FCCC teams are monitoring supermarkets to ensure that there is ample stock of essential items available for all Fijians.

The FCCC will take strong action against traders engaging in such unfair trading practices.

