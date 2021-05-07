FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned supermarket traders to refrain from unethical practices.

This after retailers have been found taking advantage of the current pandemic and increasing prices of essentials.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says these practices can be traced and legal action will be taken.

“I urge you not to engage in such practices because all of these transactions are electronically recorded. It can be traced and we will investigate and charge those that are being unethical”

Consumers are encouraged to report these traders to the authorities.