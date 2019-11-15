FCCC urges landlords to be understanding

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have urged landlords against evicting Fijians during this crisis.

The COVID-19 virus has forced many companies to temporarily shut down and Fijians may not be able to earn their full income and thus be unable to pay rent.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says the Government has worked with banks to provide homeowners relief on mortgages and landlords should pass some relief on to their tenants.

Abraham also urged tenants who were able to pay to do so and to talk to landlords and negotiate payment options.

The Commission is currently looking at measures to protect both landlords and tenants during this crisis

Abraham has acknowledged landlords who have been understanding and provided relief to tenants during a time where togetherness is very important.



[Source: Fijian Government]

