FCCC urges Fijians not to panic buy

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is urging Fijians not to engage in panic-buying because of COVID-19.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham says often panic-buying leads to people purchasing a lot more than what is needed which not only wastes money but also could see shortages of essential products such as food and medicine for other Fijians.

Abraham says, now is not the time to panic and he is urging Fijians to think about others before you buy more than you absolutely need.”

The situation is especially of concern when it comes to pharmaceutical products as the majority of medicine in Fiji is imported.

Abraham said that the best course of action was to ensure Fijians have an emergency plan for themselves and their families and adhere to all advisories by hardworking medical teams and the Fijian Government.”

In order to aid with these concerns, the FCCC will be collaborating with the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society to assess if there is a need to move towards rationing of essential medication.