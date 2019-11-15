FCCC taking market assessment

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission is carrying out an assessment on the supply chain.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have met with stakeholders, fuel companies, Grocers Association and the Chamber of Commerce to note potential market impacts as well as prepare strategies in the event of COVID 19 cases in the country.

Abraham says they will also take strong action against any trader who increase prices of essential items for Fijian consumers during this emergency period.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will be cracking down on any trader who tries to take advantage of Fijians by price-gouging on items like face masks and hand sanitizer.

Abraham says this situation is especially of concern when it comes to pharmaceutical products as the majority of medicine in Fiji is imported.

He says FCCC will be collaborating with the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society to see if items can be rationed according to the severity of need.