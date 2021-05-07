Home

FCCC records spike in rent increment complaints

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 17, 2021 12:17 pm

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have noticed a spike in complaints regarding rent increment despite the rent freeze in place.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they are currently investigating some of the cases pertaining to illegal rent increases.

Abraham says the current situation faced by many Fijians would require a mutual understanding between landlords and tenants as some are facing difficulty in paying their rent on time.



“Arbitrary eviction or pushing people out in the middle of the night or day or locking them out is not an option. That is not only illegal but it is also very inhumane.”

With the current COVID-19 measures in place, some people are either temporarily laid off and others aren’t able to report to work because of the established containment areas affecting their ability to earn an income.

Abraham says humanity needs to shine through under these circumstances.

He is urging landlords and tenants alike to have an understanding under these circumstances as a lot of people are facing hardships.

The rent freeze in place is extended to 31st December this year to help Fijians during this difficult economic situation.

